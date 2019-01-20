Modi lauds film fraternity for showcasing Indian culture

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Indian film fraternity is at the forefront of showcasing the country's culture globally.

Modi on Saturday inaugurated the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) in Mumbai.

On Sunday, Director-actor Kunal Kohli posted: "Had the privilege to meet our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

To which, Modi replied: "I enjoyed interacting with you and other members of the film fraternity. This community has been at the forefront of showcasing India's culture internationally."

The Prime Minister also responded to veteran singer Asha Bhosle and thanked her "for gracing the programme. The entire nation looks up to you for your stupendous contribution to the film world".

Comedian-actor and producer Kapil Sharma wrote to Modi that it was "great knowing your inspiring ideas and progressive views about our film industry and our nation. Sir, I must say you have a great sense of humour too."

To which, Modi said: "When Kapil Sharma appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. Thank you for the kind words Kapil."

Other actors who were present at the event included Aamir Khan, A.R. Rahman, Parineeti Chopra and Divya Dutta.

--IANS

dc/sug/mr