Modi ji's graph is constantly going down: Ashok Gehlot

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Ashok Gehlot said that the results showed the defeat of Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP) in all the three states, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as a sign, indicating the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said, "We're forming government in three states, what can be better than that. The way Rahul Gandhi ji tackled Modi ji and Amit Shah ji in Gujarat, after that graph of Congress is going up and the graph of Modi ji is constantly going down. It's a sign." Congress is leading in all these states while BJP is facing a heavy defeat. In Rajasthan, Congress party has won 46 seats in the state and is leading on 51 seats so far.