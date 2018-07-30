Modi interacts with CWG TT medallists

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the Commonwealth Games 2018 medal-winning paddlers, including Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal.

The Prime Minister congratulated the medal winners for their exemplary performance in the international arena, adding that their performance have made the entire nation proud, according to a release from the government.

Modi also acknowledged the rise of sporting talents from small towns in India and emphasised the need for continuously nurturing them.

Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present on the occasion.

