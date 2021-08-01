Modi To Interact With Beneficiaries Of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Gujarat on August 3 through video conferencing, an official statement said. Chief Minister Vijay Ramniklal Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Nitin Ratilal Patel, are also said to be present on the occasion.

A public participation programme is being launched in the state to create further awareness about the scheme, said the statement.

PMGKAY is a food security scheme by Modi to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19. The PMGKAY was reintroduced for two months till June this year in order to minimise the economic impact of the pandemic on the poor and PDS (public distribution system) beneficiaries.

In June 2021, PM Modi announced an extension of the Centre’s free food programme PMGKAY for five months till Diwali.

Under PMGKAY, 5 kg additional food grain per person is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act.

