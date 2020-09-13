Modi Inaugurates 3 Petrol Projects in Bihar, Endorses Nitish As CM

Inaugurating three 900 crore rupees-worth petroleum sector projects in Bihar, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “In the last 15 years, Bihar has shown that development happens with the right government.”

Among those present in the virtual ceremony were Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil K Modi.

The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Bottling Plants in Banka and Champaran, according to news agency PTI.

Endorsing Nitish Kumar as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar elections, PM Modi said, “There was a time when road connectivity, internet connectivity were not discussed. Being a landlocked state, Bihar faced many challenges... Nitish Kumar has played a big role in our aim towards a New India, New Bihar.”

He also lauded Nitish Kumar for pushing Bihar’s development.

"“You can look at any sector in India - education, income tax, labour or healthcare. The contribution of Bihar in every sector is clearly visible. Bihar has assisted India in its growth.”" - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi’s backing of Nitish Kumar as the face of elections comes even as BJP and JD(U) have been unable to see eye to eye over a host of issues including Kumar continuing as the CM.

The 193-km-long Durgapur-Banka pipeline section which is built by Indian Oil, is a part of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project, for which the foundation stone was laid by the prime minister last year on 17 February. The pipeline passes through West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Laying of the pipeline under the Durgapur-Banka Section required bridging a total of 154 crossings including 13 rivers, 5 national highways, and 3 railway crossings.

The Indian Oil's LPG Bottling Plant at Banka is aimed at meeting the rising demand for LPG in the state. This Bottling Plant has been built at an investment of around Rs 131.75 crore to serve the districts of Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar in Bihar, along with the districts of Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Sahibganj, and Pakur in Jharkhand. This plant would generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state, believes the Centre.

Lastly, HPCL's 120 TMTPA LPG Bottling Plant has been constructed at Harsidhi in East Champaran district for Rs. 136.4 crore and will cater to the LPG requirement of East Champaran, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Gopalganj and Sitamarhi districts in Bihar.

(With inputs from IANS)

