Modi honours India football greats

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated former India football stars ahead of the much awaited FIFA Under-17 World Cup Group A match between India and the US at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

The yesteryear stars honoured on the occasion included P.K. Bannerjee, Syed Nayemuddin, Bhaskar Ganguly, I.M. Vijayan and Baichung Bhutia.

Current India captain Sunil Chhetri and former national women's team skipper Bembem Devi were also honoured.

The World Cup is being played in six cities -- New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Kochi and Margao -- from October 6 to 28.

--IANS

