Modi holds bilateral meeting with Swiss President

Davos (Switzerland), Jan 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset ahead of this year's World Economic Forum.

Berset greeted Modi with a warm handshake in this town in the Swiss Alps before leading the Indian leader to the meeting.

This is Modi's second visit to Switzerland in nearly two years after his visit in June 2016.

Modi is the first Prime Minister from India to participate in a forum meeting in two decades after the then Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in 1997.

Later on Monday, Modi will meet with 60 CEOs of major global companies in a dinner reception.

The main event in Davos will be the keynote speech of Modi at the plenary session on Tuesday.

Modi will interact with 120 members of the International Business Council, which is a part of the WEF.

The Indian Prime Minister will also interact with CEOs of Indian companies separately.

Modi, in the course of his 24-hour visit to Davos, is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Tuesday.

