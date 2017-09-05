Modi holds bilateral meeting with Chinese President

Xiamen (China), Sep 5 (IANS) Days after a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the Sikkim sector of the international border, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit here.

In his opening remarks, Modi congratulated Xi for the successful execution of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit here.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes after the end last week of over a two-month long military stand-off at Doklam in the Sikkim section.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

