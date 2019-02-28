Modi hails space scientists for innovations

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday India's space programmes were examples of how the country has come up with innovations despite having limited resources.

"If we have the will, we can achieve success despite resource crunch. Our space programme is an example of how amazing results can be achieved with limited resources," Modi said at a function at Vigyan Bhawan, here, organised On the occasion of National Science Day to confer the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar prizes for science and technology.

The prize, named after the founder director of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, recognise outstanding Indian works in the field of science and technology. Modi conferred the prizes for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

"Indian scientists have always contributed and worked towards the goodness and progress of humanity. The institutions that are associated with science, technology and research need to frame themselves considering the future needs of the society," Modi noted.

The Prime Minister said medicines made in India were being exported to over 200 countries and there was a need to promote the pharma and biotechnology sector.

