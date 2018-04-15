Modi hails India's performance at Gold Coast CWG

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Congratulating India's contingent at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the competitors will motivate more youngsters to pursue sports.

India finished the CWG with 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals. This year's total of 66 medals is the third highest haul for India in the history of the CWG.

In the medals table, India is only behind Australia (198 medals) and England (166 medals).

"India's contingent at the 2018 Commonwealth Games has made every Indian extremely proud. All our sportspersons gave their best and played very well. I congratulate all those athletes who are bringing back medals," Modi said in a statement.

"Every athlete who represented India at 2018 Commonwealth Games inspires us. Their life stories illustrate the power of dedication and a never-say-die attitude that made them overcome countless hurdles to attain the heights of success they did at the CWG," the PM added.

India's best performance till date came at home during the 2010 Delhi Games, which produced a tally of 101 medals -- 38 gold, 27 silver and 36 bronze.

The second highest medals tally of 69 came in 2002 in Manchester: 30 gold along with 22 silver and 17 bronze.

"I hope India's success at 2018 Commonwealth Games motivates more youngsters to pursue sports and creates larger awareness on the importance of fitness in everyone's lives," he said.

"On our part, we in the Government are doing everything possible to strengthen the FitIndia movement."

--IANS

pur/bg