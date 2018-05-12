Modi hails 'historic' Nepal visit

Kathmandu, May 12 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed his Nepal visit as "historic" and "very successful".

After wrapping up his two-day programmes to the Himalayan neighbour, Modi tweeted: "My Nepal visit was historic. It gave me a great opportunity to connect with the wonderful people of Nepal."

He said his talks with Nepali counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli were "productive" and that new vigour was added to India-Nepal relations through the visit.

"Gratitude to the people and the government of Nepal for their warmth," Modi tweeted. He had also said earlier that all misunderstandings with Nepal were over.

During his visit, Modi offered prayers at temples in Nepal, inaugurated the Janakpur-Ayodhya bus service and a 900 MW hydropower project and announced Rs 100 crore aid to develop Janakpur city.

He held extensive discussions with President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and met leaders of opposition parties, including former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and other members of the Nepali Congress.

He exchanged views on strengthening bilateral ties with former Prime Minister and Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda".

In the meeting, Prachanda urged Modi to address the problems related to the liaison office of the Indian Embassy in Biratnagar and Nepal-India border.

The Indian leader advised the country's political parties to work in unity to materialise the dream of a prosperous Nepal.

--IANS

giri/soni/mr