'Modi hai to mumkin hai', says Mike Pompeo before India visit

US Secretary Mike Pompeo's at the India Ideas Summit picked up BJP's election slogan 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mike Pompeo in Washington DC said, "I'll have the incredible privilege to meet again with Prime Minister Modi and my new counterpart too, Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, all heads of industry and other people. I'll be in India for a bit." He added, "'Modi hai to mumkin hai', Modi makes it possible. I'm looking forward to exploring what's possible between our people."