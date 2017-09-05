Modi greets nation on Teachers' Day

Xiamen (China), Sep 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

"On Teachers' Day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds and spreading the joys of education in society," he tweeted from Xiamen, China, where he is attending the 9th annual BRICS Summit.

The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country's second President who was also an academician and philosopher.

"My tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan, an outstanding teacher and statesman on his birth anniversary," he said.

Modi said the "teachers have a central role in realising our dream of a new India that is driven by cutting edge research and innovation".

"Let us make the next five years about 'teach to transform, educate to empower and learn to lead'," the Prime Minister added.

