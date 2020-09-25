Modi Govt Has Withheld Data, But ‘Real’ Issue Is of Collection

On the first day of an extraordinary session of Parliament, the first since the pandemic hit, the NDA government appeared to confirm the characterisation by its critics of it being an opaque government that hides data.

In response to at least four questions asked in the Lok Sabha on the number of migrants workers who had died in road accidents while returning home on foot during the lockdown, the ministries of Road Transport and Highways, and Home Affairs, responded that no such data had been maintained.

The memes and editorial cartoons were swift and scathing: “NDA = No Data Available”, they read.

Also Read: ‘NDA=No Data Avalaible’: Shashi Tharoor’s Dig At Centre

What We Must Do To Get ‘Better Data’

That the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government has been opaque, has denied citizens vital data, and has stonewalled those who seek accountability, is undeniable. India’s annual crime statistics suffered their greatest delay in thirty years when the crime data for 2017 arrived only in October 2019. Also in 2019, the government interfered with and politicised to an unprecedented degree, the functioning of the National Statistical Commission over the release of rounds of the National Sample Survey, the most important source of data for most socio-economic indicators in India. This had shown the government’s record on creating employment and income growth in poor light.

Most recently, the Modi government attempted to claim that the PM CARES fund, set up by him, is not a public authority under the Right To Information Act (RTI), despite the direct involvement of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in its functioning.

But it would be a disservice to the cause of open data to assume that all of our problems are on account of malice alone. Too much of the problem is in fact on account of ossified data collections and classification systems.

To be able to get better data, we need to first put in place better and more nimble systems of data collection.

Also Read: Data & Accountability MISSING in New India. If Found, Report ASAP

The Logistical Problem Of Data Collection

Take the question that started it all – on the deaths of migrant workers in road accidents. To be able to answer the MPs’ questions, the Ministry of Home Affairs would need to ask every state, which would then ask every district in the country to comb through FIRs from road accidents during the lockdown period to see if any mentioned that the victim was a returning migrant worker.

Since the profession of the victim or the reason for them to be walking on the road is not part of the standard pro forma that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) uses for its annual ‘Accidents and Suicides in India’ report, or by the roads ministry for its annual report, this would require every police station in the country to depute someone to manually read the FIRs.

The inadequacy of the NCRB in its current form – to answer anything new – pre-dates the current crisis.

When the delayed crime statistics did emerge in October 2019, there was widespread criticism in the media that the 2017 statistics had not looked into ‘hate crimes’ or religious hate-driven lynchings, as the agency’s then director had promised in media interviews. The truth is, it was never going to happen – unless a distinct category exists in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or under special laws, there is little the NCRB can do but make improbable promises.

Also Read: After Migrant Deaths, Govt Says No Data on Farmer Suicides

On the other hand, when the railway ministry was asked a similar question in the Rajya Sabha about migrant deaths on trains, they were able to respond on 23 September in detail, and included the number of deaths and the broad categories of causes.

This is because the question fell within a pre-existing system of data reporting – all deaths on trains are reported by the state police, and the only passenger trains running at the time were those transporting migrants.

View photos

Story continues