Modi govt will stay for another 5 years, India will remain India: Ram Madhav on Tharoor's statement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav reacted to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's statement on India becoming 'Hindu Pakistan' on Saturday. Ram Madhav said, "Shashi Tharoor for all his knowledge neither understands what is Hindu and to this day doesn't even understand what Pakistan is. That's why he's trying to create an oxymoron called 'Hindu Pakistan'. Let me assure him that for the next 5 years we will have Modi ji's government and India will remain India and Pakistan, let's see what becomes of them they also have to grow." He also commented on Congress president Rahul Gandhi holding a meeting with Muslim intellectuals, saying, "It is on Congress to clarify if it is the party of a single religion."