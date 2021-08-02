Modi Govt To Invest Rs 7,205 Crore To Remove Bottlenecks On Key Highways In Punjab

As part of the National Highway Development Project (NHDP), the Union government plans to spend Rs 7,205 crore to remove traffic bottlenecks on key highways in Punjab.

Under phase-1 of the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana, 223 km area will be covered for building bypasses across the state.

“Various spots have been identified on NHs that require traffic management solutions. Developing bypasses by acquiring new lands is a better idea as the exercise of constructing flyovers may invite opposition from the shopkeepers and traders,” said an official.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has planned three bypasses on Jalandhar-Panipat national highway, which is one of the busiest stretches in Northern India, at Khanna (33km), Phagwara (5km) and Phillaur (11km) with a budget of Rs 2,000 crore, reports Hindustan Times.

Also, new bypasses are planned on the Chandigarh-Bathinda national highway at Patiala, Bhawanigarh and Rampura towns. The proposed 27 km long northern Patiala bypass is estimated to cost Rs 935 crore.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 900 crore will be spent on building bypasses at Pathankot, Mukerian, Dasua and Bhogpur on the Jammu-Delhi highway.

It must be noted that recently, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced approval for construction of four to six-lane greenfield Ludhiana - Rupnagar National Highway (NH-205K) with a budget of Rs 1,501 crore.