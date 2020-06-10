‘Modi Govt Handled COVID Well, Time to Move On’: BJP’s New Mantra?

India may have made a hesitant start to reviving the stagnant economy after the announcement of guidelines and rules for ‘Unlock 1.0’, but the ruling BJP has certainly leap-frogged over several early versions of ‘Revive Politics’.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three back-to-back 'virtual' rallies, starting 7 June, addressing the people of Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal, is a categorical signal to state leaders and cadre that it is now time to prioritise politics and win elections.

Significantly, Amit Shah’s speeches neither directed the party network to remain engaged with sewa or service activities, that was previously reiterated by top leaders on every occasion, nor did he make mention of the continuing challenges posed by the pandemic which is unmistakably heading into a difficult phase. On the contrary, Shah's speech on 9 June ended with a clear-cut appeal to the people of West Bengal to vote out the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee, when elections are held in the summer of 2021.

BJP’s Energies Being Redirected Towards Political Campaigns

On Monday, 8 June, the Union Home Minister vowed to turn Odisha into a ‘BJP fortress’ even though no assembly polls are due till 2024. And, on Sunday, 7 June, in his first 'virtual' address, Shah expressed confidence that the BJP-Janata Dal (U) alliance in Bihar would secure a two-third majority when elections are held this fall.

These meetings, significantly not addressed by party president JP Nadda, have to be seen in conjunction with the 'letter' to citizens that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to mark the first anniversary of Modi 2.0, and the party president's press conference.

While Modi's focus was on publicising that there was a long “list of historic actions and decisions taken in national interest,” JP Nadda underlined that plans were being drawn to hold “more than 250 public meetings and 500 rallies”. In addition, the BJP has intentions of enlisting 10 million party workers in Bihar to carry out door-to-door campaigns before the assembly elections. Undoubtedly, the party's energy is now being redirected to political campaigns after almost three months of relative inactivity.

A Booklet That Praises Modi’s ‘Proactive & Alert’ Stance in Handling COVD

In an indication of the personality cult that surrounds the prime minister and how he is the prime driver and sole formulator of strategy, Nadda also stated that BJP workers across the country shall “take the letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 10 crore families in the coming days by using different means of technology”.

To ensure that every person representing the party spoke in unison, the BJP has also prepared a 23-point booklet prepared for every party spokesperson and other leaders, especially those who have a public profile and often represent the BJP in the media.

The booklet applauds the prime minister's “pro-active and alert” stance while handling the COVID-19 crisis. It terms the call for lockdown as “Modi's forward-looking step” and a decision that enabled “India tackle the challenges (from the pandemic) effectively.”

The booklet is built around the slogans of “clear policies, bold moves – taken with full conviction” and “marching towards self-reliance”. As in his letter dated 30 May, the booklet too recapitulates claims regarding the ‘achievements’ of Modi 1.0 and political decisions taken by Modi 2.0 in 2019 – most significantly, the decisions on Kashmir's status, criminalising instant divorce among Muslims, and securing the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The booklet, as well as various leaders, also stakes claim for facilitating the Ram temple's construction at Ayodhya, by claiming that the government ensured that “correct arguments” were presented in the courts.

Shah’s Tone & Tenor Imply That Centre Has Handled COVID Crisis ‘Effectively’, And It’s Now Time to Look Beyond

Shah's three speeches – which set the tone for other party leaders who hit the campaign trail in Bihar first and later in West Bengal – follow the template created by Modi in his public communication, and reiterate the points listed in the booklet of ‘Talking Points’. Significantly, these lectures are conspicuous in their scanty references to the persisting threats to people's lives and the national economy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

