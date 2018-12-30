Modi govt gave permission to AgustaWestland to invest in country through FIPB: Congress

While briefing the press conference in the national capital, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government mysteriously removed AgustaWestland from blacklisted group after forming the government. Modi ji and his government gave permission to AgustaWestland to invest in the country through Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB). PM Modi and his government made AgustaWestland a part of 'Make in India' and gave permission to buy 100 helicopters for Navy".