Modi Govt Currently Not Planning To Restore J&K's Statehood, Proposed Meet Only About Delimitation: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with political parties of Jammu and Kashmir which is scheduled on Thursday is about the proposed delimitation exercise of the Union Territory and not about restoring statehood, NDTV has reported quoting sources.

The report states that its sources have denied speculation of a possible statehood restoration at this point in time. Following the historic removal of Article 370 in August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the statehood of J&K can be restored at the appropriate time but the report states that this time is yet to come.

Via this meeting the Centre will reportedly seek "political validation" for the delimitation exercise which began in the first week of June. The source quoted in the report has also said that there is no question of restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

This reported refutal comes after it was reported by News18 that the restoration of J&K's statehood will be on the agenda during the meeting on Thursday.

"The sources, who are privy to the developments, said J&K will be granted statehood soon, as promised in the past by PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah, but there will be no talks on restoring the region’s special status", the report said.

It also claimed that the meeting was a result of months of strategic groundwork prepared by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Representatives of the PDP, National Conference, BJP and Congress are expected to take part in Thursday's meeting.