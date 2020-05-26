Modi Govt 2.0 to Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary With Virtual Rally

The first anniversary of Modi government 2.0 will be celebrated digitally, due to the spread of the infectious coronavirus. However, the day will see extensive online celebrations, reported NDTV.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has drawn up a detailed plan of action that includes digital press conferences held by different ministers, massive social media interactions, and video conferences with people. A ‘virtual rally’ is also in the pipeline, the report added.

The government’s achievements over the past year that would have otherwise been showcased in rallies on raths, will now be displayed on online platforms. They’re hoping that the ‘virtual rally’ outreach reaches at least 500 groups within a week.

During the virtual conferences the party workers will lay emphasis on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘self-reliant India’. There will be at least 1000 such conferences for an hour each where members of the state and national leadership will address people, said an IANS report.

The workers will motivate people to support local products. The media conferences will be held through 150 digital media centres across the nation. Party chief JP Nadda will be using Facebook lives to stay in touch with the party workers, added the report.

(With inputs from NDTV and IANS)

