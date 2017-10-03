Modi government putting internal security in peril, says Congress

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of putting internal security in peril due to "inaction and lack of direction" and said it should come out with a road map to deal with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

In a statement, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said there had been a spike in violence in Jammu and Kashmir with terrorists seeking to attack security installations.

"Under the watch of the BJP Government, 253 personnel of our brave security forces have been martyred and 124 civilians have died in 102 major terror attacks in last 40 months," he said.

Referring to Tuesday's attack at a Border Security Force camp by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in which three militants and a trooper were killed, Surjewala said the attack took place near the "maximum security" Srinagar Airport Zone.

"It is another grim reminder of breach in the security protocol. Empty phrases, chest thumping and indulgence in TV studio warfare by the BJP government have only created a superficial and false discourse The reality is that an unprecedented security situation is being witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir, whereby terrorists from across the border have repeatedly attacked our security installations and apparatus.

"Inaction, lack of direction and policy paralysis reflect the compromise of our national security. After 40 months, our internal security situation stands gravely in peril. A series of major terror attacks on our security establishments validate the seriousness of the situation," he said.

Listing some of the terror strikes in the past two years - the July 2015 attack at the Dinanagar police station in Punjab, the January 2016 attack on the Pathankot Air Force Base Station in Pathankot, the September 2016 attack at Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, Surjwala warned India's security is "imperilled by terrorism".

"The days of lip service and strong condemnation are over. It is high time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Government lay down a road map to deal with Pakistani-sponsored terrorism and to prevent repeated terror attacks on our security forces and civilians."

