Modi Government has disrupted India's foreign policy: Anand Sharma

Speaking at the second day of Congress Plenary Session Rajya Sabha MP and Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said Modi Government has disrupted India's foreign policy. "In the last four years they have made this a divisive policy. They have pursued this in a cavalier manner, non-serious manner," Sharma added. "Today it is a matter of concern that we have mismanaged our relations with major capitals of the world, with major strategic partners and our immediate neighborhood," he further added.