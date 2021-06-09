Modi government committed to double farmers' income: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda (file pic/ANI).

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Wednesday lauded the union cabinet's decision to hike in MSP of kharif crops and said it shows that the Modi government is determined to double the farmer's income.

"The decision taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi to increase MSP for Kharif crops shows the determination of his government to double farmers' income. I thank the Prime Minister for the decision," Nadda said in a tweet.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22.

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for sesamum (Rs 452 per quintal) followed by tur and urad (Rs 300 per quintal each). (ANI)