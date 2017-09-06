Modi gifts Suu Kyi her IIAS fellowship proposal reproduction

Nay Pyi Taw, Sep 6 (IANS) In a special gesture, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gifted Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi a reproduction of her research proposal for a fellowship in the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla.

"Presented Daw Aung San Su Kyi a special reproduction of original research proposal she submitted for fellowship at IIAS, Shima, in May 1986," Modi tweeted.

"Research proposal was titled 'The Growth & Development of Burmese & Indian Intellectual Traditions under Colonialism: A Comparative Study'," he added.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi was a fellow at the IIAS for two years before she returned to Burma, as Myanmar was then known.

On Tuesday, Modi gifted Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw a reproduction of a 1841 map of a stretch of the Salween river and a sculpture of the Bodhi tree.

"Presented Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw a reproduction of a 1841 map of a stretch of the River Salween".

Modi arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit in what is his first bilateral trip to India's eastern neighbour. He had earlier come here in 2014 to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-India Summit.

India and Myanmar signed 11 agreements after delegation-level talks headed by Modi and Suu Kyi here on Wednesday.

--IANS

ab/bg