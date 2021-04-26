‘Fruitful Conversation’: Modi Thanks Biden for Help Amid COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday, 26 April, following which the former tweeted that they had a “fruitful conversation”.

The development came a day after the United States informed that it will send raw material for the COVID-19 vaccine to India amid the horrific second wave.

"“Had a fruitful conversation with President of The United States Joe Biden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India.”" - PM Narendra Modi

Further, PM Modi said that his discussion with Biden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines.

“India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19,” claimed PM Modi.

According to ANI, Modi also informed Biden about India's initiative at the WTO for relaxation in the norms of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement to ensure quick and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries.

The two leaders agreed to remain in regular touch, as per ANI.

Biden also tweeted about the interaction with Modi and extended solidarity with India over the COVID crisis.

Background

Biden posted a tweet on Sunday, 25 April, promising to send over resources “to help India in its time of need”.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris tweeted that the two governments are working closely to mitigate the COVID crisis in India and extended her appreciation to the courageous healthcare workers.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and confirmed US support over India’s recent spike in COVID cases. India and US have the most COVID cases in the world. The two countries have agreed to stay in close contact to discuss further developments.

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.

