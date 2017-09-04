Modi emphasizes BRICS cooperation for peace, development

Xiamen (China), Sep 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasized the need for cooperation among the BRICS member nations for peace and development.

"Cooperation is important for peace and development. A strong BRICS partnership on innovation and digital economy can help spur growth, promote transparency and support the SDGs (sustainable development goals)," Modi said while speaking at the plenary session of the bloc's three-day summit here.

He started his address by thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping for the warm reception and excellent organisation of the 9th edition of the annual summit.

The Prime Minister stressed for accelerating track of cooperation in smart cities, urbanisation and disaster management - continuing dialogue at Goa in India and said that "we are in mission-mode to eradicate poverty, to ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy, education".

He said that the BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa -- can work closely with ISA (International Solar Alliance) to strengthen the solar energy agenda and that affordable, reliable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for development of our nations.

"Renewable energy is particularly important," Modi added.

Appreciating a boost in people-to-people exchanges, Modi stated that such inter-mingling would consolidate their links and deepen their understanding.

He said that BRICS has developed a robust framework for cooperation, contribute stability and growth in a world drifting towards uncertainty.

The Prime Minister welcomed cooperation for capacity building between BRICS and African countries in area of skills, health, infra, manufacturing and connectivity.

He also asked to grab the youths in mainstream in the joint initiatives, scaled up cooperation in skill development and exchange of best practices.

Modi arrived in Xiamen on Sunday for the summit.

