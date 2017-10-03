Modi 'elected terrorist', says Pakistan Foreign Minister

Islamabad, Oct 3 (IANS) Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi an elected "terrorist".

Asif's comments came in his attempt to rebut Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who lashed out at Pakistan at the UN last month on charges of supporting and exporting terror.

In an interview to Geo News' "Capital Talk" show on Monday, Asif said Sushma Swaraj shouldn't be accusing Pakistan of exporting terrorism as "the country (India) itself is being run by a terrorist".

"Sushma Swaraj has accused us (Pakistan) of exporting terrorism. (However) one terrorist (in India) is the country's Prime Minister himself," Asif said.

"Modi has the blood of Muslims murdered in Gujarat on his hands," he said. Asif also called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a "terrorist outfit".

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in September, Sushma Swaraj had denounced Pakistan as the "world's greatest exporter of havoc, death and inhumanity" and accused Islamabad of being "only engaged in fighting us" and rejecting peace and dialogue.

