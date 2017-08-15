Modi denounces mob violence

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) In an obvious attack on cow vigilantes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said violence in the name of one's values was unacceptable.

"Violence in the name of one's belief is not something to be happy about. It will not be accepted in India. India is about peace, unity and amity. Casteism and communalism will not help us," he said in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort here.

Modi added: "The poison of casteism and communalism can never be beneficial for our nation and should not be endorsed."

--IANS

rup-sar-aks/mr