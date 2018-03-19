Modi congratulates Xi on re-election

Beijing, March 19 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election and said that he looks forward to working with him to improve the bilateral relationship.

"Dear President Xi Jinping, congratulations on getting re-elected as the President of the People's Republic of China. I look forward to working with you for the development of our bilateral relations," Modi said on the social media platform Sina Weibo, China's version of Twitter.

Xi was re-elected as the country's President on Saturday during the ongoing session of the Chinese Parliament.

After the Doklam military stand-off put a severe strain on India-China ties, both countries are making efforts to put the relations back on track.AA

Modi is expected to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in June in China and hold talks with Xi.

