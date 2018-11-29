Modi congratulates Indian Hockey team

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the Indian Hockey Team for a 5-0 victory over South Africa in their opening match at the 2018 Hockey World Cup campaign in Bhubaneswar.

"A fantastic start for the Indian Hockey team! Congratulations to our team for an impressive win against South Africa in their opening match at the World Cup in Odisha.

"Best wishes for the upcoming games," Modi, who is in Argentina to attend the G20 summit tweeted.

India on Wednesday hammered minnows South Africa with three field goals and two penalty corners in the opener at the Kalinga Stadium.

World No.5 India registered a comprehensive win in the second match of the evening with Simranjeet Singh scoring two goals (43rd and 46th minute), Lalit Upadhyay (45th minute), Akashdeep Singh (12th minute) and Mandeep Singh (10th minute).

India will next face World No.3 Belgium in their second pool match on December 2.

--IANS

aks/in