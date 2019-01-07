Modi congratulates Indian cricket team on historic win

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the country's cricket team on registering the historic Test series win against Australia.

Team India defeated Australia in the ongoing Test series, even as the last Test match ended in a draw in Sydney on Monday. It is the first Test series win that India registered against the Aussies in their own backyard after a nearly 71-year wait, reports Xinhua news agency.

Congratulating his country's team on the emphatic win, Modi tweeted: "A historic cricketing accomplishment in Australia! Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team for the hard-fought and richly deserved series victory. The series witnessed some memorable performances and solid teamwork. Best wishes for the various games ahead."

In the four Test series, India won two, while the hosts Aussies could win only one. The last Test match ended in a draw in Sydney, as the fifth and last day of the match was washed out by rains.

