Modi congratulates amputee mountaineer for scaling Mt Vinson

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on Friday to congratulate amputee mountaineer Arunima Sinha for successfully climbing Mt Vinson, the highest mountain in Antarctica.

"Excellent! Congratulations to @sinha_arunima for scaling new heights of success," Modi wrote on his official Twitter handle.

"She is the pride of India, who has distinguished herself through her hardwork and perseverance. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours," he added.

Arunima, who is the first woman amputee to scale Mt Everest, had tagged Modi while tweeting about her latest success on Thursday.

"The wait is over we are glad to share with you The World record World's 1st woman amputee who climbed Mount Vinson (highest peak of Antarctica) has become to the name of our country India," she wrote.

"Thank's to all for their blessings and pray Jai Hind."

Sinha is a former national level volleyball player. In 2011, she was pushed from a running train while attempting to resist a gang of dacoits. One of her legs had to be amputated following the incident.

--IANS

ajb/sed