New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the deaths of 832 people in a devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Friday.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and devastation due to tsunami and earthquake in Central Sulawesi in Indonesia. I offer deepest condolences. India stands with its maritime neighbour in this difficult hour," he said.

