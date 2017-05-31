Modi condemns Kabul blast, says India stands with Afghanistan

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday strongly condemned a terror attack in Kabul in which at least 20 persons were killed and nearly 300 injured, and said India stands with Afghanistan in combating "all types of terrorism".

"We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Modi, who is on a four-nation European tour, expressed solidarity with Afghanistan.

"India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all types of terrorism. Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated," Modi said.

According to reports a water tanker loaded with explosives went off in downtown Kabul near the German Embassy on Wednesday morning.

The blast occurred amid the rush hour traffic, ripping through the diplomatic zone causing widespread damage.

All staff in the Indian Embassy are safe but some windows in the building were shattered in the blast.

--IANS

