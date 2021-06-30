



Modi chairs high-level meeting after Jammu blast; drone policy expected

30 Jun 2021: Modi chairs high-level meeting after Jammu blast; drone policy expected

India is looking forward to formulating a drone policy in a bid to avoid terror attacks such as the one on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday in light of the twin blasts that occurred at the Jammu Air Force Station. Initial probes suggest the blasts were a drone attack from Pakistan.

Meeting: Security and policy-related discussions held at meeting

PM Modi held discussions regarding the Jammu air base blast with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Reportedly, security and policy-related discussions were the main agenda of the meeting. The leaders discussed the process of formulating a drone policy for India and India will have one very soon, top sources told CNN-News18.

Meeting: IAF to be nodal agency for drone tech: Report

The Defence Minister had met with the top brass of the Indian Air Force (IAF) before the meeting with Modi. Both meetings were regarding drones and had incidentally been planned days before the attack in Jammu, officials told CNN-News18. At the meeting, the government decided that the IAF will be the nodal agency to deal with drone technology, NDTV reported.

Blast: What happened in Jammu on Sunday?

The twin blasts occurred around 1:40 am on Sunday, leaving two IAF personnel injured. One blast ripped off the roof of a single-story at the technical area of the airport. The second blast occurred on the ground. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe. Initial reports pinned the blame on terror groups from across the border in Pakistan.

Drone sightings: Drones sighted hovering over Jammu again

Drones were reportedly sighted at three separate places in Jammu for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. Drones sightings were reported from the Miran Sahib, Kaluchak, and Kunjwani areas of Jammu early Wednesday morning, sources told India Today, adding that they were seen hovering over defense installations. At least seven drones have been spotted in and around military camps in Jammu in recent days.

The news article, Modi chairs high-level meeting after Jammu blast; drone policy expected appeared first on NewsBytes.

Also see: Another drone seen near Sunjuwan military station in Jammu

Crude bomb found in Jammu after drone attack at airport

Possible drone attack at Jammu airport; 2 IAF personnel injured

Read more on India by NewsBytes.

