New Modi Cabinet to Be Revealed at 6 pm: Who Are Likely New Ministers?

Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s Cabinet reshuffle will be announced at 6 pm on Wednesday, 7 July. The Cabinet reshuffle will be the first in his second term and will be the youngest Cabinet in India’s history, reported NDTV quoting government sources. The Cabinet currently has 53 members, but can have up to 81.

According to the report, there will be more women ministers in the Cabinet and those with administrative experience will be given special representation.

"Overall two dozen OBCs (Other Backward Class) will be represented. The plan is to involve the smaller communities,” the report added.

Citing government sources, the report further said that the Cabinet will include “PhD’s, MBAs, post-graduates and professionals.”

Prospective Names for New Cabinet

A few of the prominent names doing the rounds are those of former Congress leader and now BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

Ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle meeting, others prospective ministers who are in New Delhi or are heading to the capital are:

Narayan Rane: Former Chief Minster of Maharashtra. In Delhi.

Pashupati Paras: MP from Bihar’s Hajipur. In Delhi.

Anupriya Patel: Former Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare. In Delhi.

Pankaj Chowdhury: In Delhi.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi: Former President of UP Congress. In Delhi.

Ramshankar Katheria: Former Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. To arrive in Delhi this evening.

Varun Gandhi: Lok Sabha MP from Pilibhit. In Delhi.

RCP Singh: Former IAS officer and President of Janata Dal (United). In Delhi.

Lallan Singh: Lok Sabha MP from Munger. In Delhi.

Rahul Kaswan: Lok Sabha MP from Churu. In Delhi.

CP Joshi: Current speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. In Delhi.

Centre Begins Reshuffle with Governors

The Centre has already begun the reshuffle with President Ram Nath Kovind appointing four new governors, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, Union Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as governor of Karnataka, former Gujarat minister Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel has been appointed the governor of Madhya Pradesh, BJP MP Hari Babu Kambhampati as the governor of Mizoram, and former Goa minister Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Ahead of Cabinet Expansion, Centre Creates New 'Ministry of Cooperation'

The PM Narendra Modi government has created a new Ministry of Cooperation, for the purpose of realising the vision of 'sahkar se samriddhi' (prosperity from cooperation), the government said in a press release on Tuesday.

This ministry will provide separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening cooperative movement in the country.

"It will help deepen co-operatives as a true people-based movement reaching upto the grassroots," the press release on Tuesday said, adding that in India, a cooperative-based economic development model is very relevant.

