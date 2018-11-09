Modi to attend East Asia Summit in Singapore next week

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Singapore next week to attend this year's East Asia Summit, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

"The PM will make an official visit to Singapore to attend the 13th East Asia Summit (EAS)and associated meetings on November 14-15," ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

"The Prime Minister is also expected to participate in a number of other events, including a keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Summit," Kumar said.

The EAS member states comprise 10 Asean nations and Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the US and Russia.

According to Tabla, a Singapore-based English newspaper, Modi's topmost agenda will be a summit meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on November 14.

RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement between the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) member states and the six countries with which this regional bloc has existing free trade agreements -- Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

The RCEP is expected to be concluded by the end of this year as New Delhi continues to increase its engagement with southeast Asia under its Act East Policy.

Modi on November 14 will also deliver a keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Festival, the biggest fintech event in the world which is expected to attract over 30,000 people, including influential entrepreneurs, leaders and experts.

India will be the largest participant at the event with 400 exhibitors.

Modi will also confer awards to a hackathon between Indian and Singaporean students.

On November 15, Modi will have a breakfast meeting with leaders of the Asean countries.

During the course of his visit, Modi will attend a meeting of the leaders of the quad, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, that was revived last year and which seeks to work for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

