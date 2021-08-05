Modi attacks Oppn for stalling Parliament, says it's scoring self-goals

·3-min read

Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Opposition is trying to score self-goals, accusing it of stalling Parliament while the rest of the country is keen to march ahead.

'On one hand, our country is scoring goal after goal of victory, and on the other, some people, due to political self-interest, are doing things which make it seem that they are scoring self-goals,' he said, attacking the Opposition for disrupting Parliament over the Pegasus spyware row.

Modi was interacting with beneficiaries of the Centre's food security scheme in Uttar Pradesh through video conference as the state observed the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Day.

In his televised address, he recalled other events that have taken place on this date – the revocation of Article 370 two years ago, the 'bhumi poojan” for the Ram temple in Ayodhya last year and India’s hockey win at the Olympics this time.

Targeting opposition parties, he said, “They are not concerned about what the country wants, what it is achieving or how it is changing. They are continuously insulting Parliament of India for their self-interest.' Modi praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he isn’t just a ‘yogi” but a ‘karmayogi’ -- a man of action.

While very citizen is working hard to get out of the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced, the opposition parties are competing to stop work that is in the interest of the country, he charged.

'The great people of this country cannot become hostage to such selfish and anti-national politics. No matter how much these people try to stop the development of the country, this country is not going to stop,” he said.

“They are engaged in stopping the proceedings of Parliament but 130 crore people are engaged in not allowing them to stop the country.' 'Bharat chall pada hai (India is on the move),' he said.

Without naming the parties, he accused them of 'using' Uttar Pradesh for their family and political interests.

'This state was not linked with the economic progress of India. Some families did progress. These people did not enrich UP but themselves,' he said.

He said the path to power in Delhi goes through UP, but so does the way to the country’s prosperity.

The prime minister launched an awareness programme in the state on the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, a scheme which has provided free foodgrain to the poor across the country during the worst months of the Covid pandemic.

He charged that during the terms of the earlier governments, the foodgrain meant for the poor was “looted”.

The PM said the country is progressing rapidly on every front now, facing all challenges.

He listed India’s performance at the Olympics, the recently achieved 50-crore Covid vaccination mark, GST collection figures, agricultural exports, the e-RUPI initiative and the launch of trials of indigenously built aircraft carrier Vikrant.

'Those who are worried only for their position can't stop India now. The new India is after 'padak' (medals) and not 'pad' (posts). Hard work and not the family will be the way to progress in New India.' Referring to the pandemic, he said in the past when such big crises hit the country all systems broke down and the people’s faith was shaken. But today every citizen of India is fighting this pandemic with full force, he added.

The prime minister said India did not let big infrastructure projects stop during the pandemic. In Uttar Pradesh, expressway projects and work on a defence production corridor made progress.

He interacted with beneficiaries of the scheme present at select fair price shops in Varanasi, Sultanpur, Kushinagar, Saharanpur and Jhansi during the session.

Nearly 80,000 fair price shops in UP have been distributing foodgrain to the beneficiaries, an official statement said. PTI ABN SMI IJT ASH ASH

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Tokyo Olympics: Day 11 Medal tally

    Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

  • E-vehicles exempted from registration certificate fees

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said it has issued a notification to exempt battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for issue or renewal of registration certificate.         In a statement, the ministry said it has also exempted battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for assignment of new registration marks.

  • Huge Blast Rocks Afghanistan Capital

    The blast sent a thick plume of smoke into the sky and came as the Taliban pressed on with their campaign to capture three regional capitals over the past few days.

  • College student drowns in waterfalls in Karnataka

    Mangaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old engineering student, who was on a visit to Arbi falls in Udupi district was swept away in the waters on Tuesday, police sources said.

  • Nashik sees 97 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 102 recoveries

    Nashik, Aug 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,02,824 on Tuesday with the addition of 97 cases, while the day also saw three deaths and 102 recoveries, an official said.

  • Maha: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Palghar; one held

    Palghar, Aug 3 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have seized banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck and arrested one person, an official said on Tuesday.

  • Terrorists attack police party in J-K's Srinagar, 2 including cop injured

    Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], August 3 (ANI): Terrorists attacked a police party in Khanyar at the Shiraaz Chowk area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

  • 2 killed in lightning strike in Odisha

    Balasore (Odisha) Aug 3 (PTI) Two people were killed after lightning struck them in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

  • 5.2 magnitude quake jolts Greece's Mandraki

    Nisyros [Greece], August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 29 kilometer south of Mandraki, Greece at 12.38 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

  • Pentagon Reopens After Lockdown Due to Gunshots Fired Near Metro

    A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to police activity.

  • Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive

    A first-generation British national of Sri Lankan descent, Veerasingham, 51, is the first woman, first person of color and the first person outside the United States to lead the AP. She will be the fourteenth leader of the 175-year-old U.S. news agency and since February has been its executive vice president and chief operating officer, the AP said. She has been with the company for 17 years, leading it through the pandemic as its chief revenue officer.

  • 140 new Covid cases in J-K, 3 more die

    Srinagar, Aug 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 140 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of infected people to 321865, while three fatalities due to the disease in the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 4,384, officials said.

  • Delhi records maximum temperature of 34 deg C

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The mercury settled at 34 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.

  • PolicyBazaar IPO: Analysing The Key Risks

    PolicyBazaar, among the oldest online insurance portals in India, has filed for an IPO (initial public offering) of Rs 6,017 crore. Online portals like PolicyBazaar save customers the hassle of logging in into the digital channels of multiple insurance companies in order to find the cheapest policy.

  • Dalit minor rape:Oppn targets Shah over law and order; DCW orders inquiry; Police say strict action taken against accused

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Opposition parties on Tuesday targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit girl following an alleged sexual assault, questioning the law and order situation in the national capital, even as the Delhi Police said strict legal action has been taken against the accused.

  • Sports Highlights

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report on Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland.

  • New York Governor Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, report finds; he vows not to resign

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Governor Andrew Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women in violation of the law, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday, prompting local prosecutors to launch a criminal investigation and reigniting calls for him to resign or be impeached. The findings of a five-month investigation into allegations of sexual harassment found the governor created a "toxic" workplace and that his office illegally retaliated against the first accuser to go public. After state Attorney General Letitia James unveiled the probe's conclusions, President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats called on the party's one-time star to resign.

  • 'China Repeatedly Covered Up Wuhan Lab Leak of Coronavirus, WHO Helped': US GOP Report

    The report by United States Republicans also blames the US through the roles of some scientists.

  • Opposition's conduct an 'insult' to Parliament: PM Modi at BJP meet; TMC MP's 'papri chaat' remark sparks row

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) With no let up in protests by opposition MPs in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday deprecated their conduct like tearing of papers and hurling derogatory remarks at the government comparing the speedy passage of bills to making 'papri chaat', and accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution.

  • Envoy says Afghan govt keen to strengthen collaboration with artificial limb maker in Jaipur

    Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay visited  the Jaipur Foot centre of the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) and inspected the manufacturing process of the world-famous artificial limb.