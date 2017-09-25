Modi asks ONGC to make efficient electric 'chulha'

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to take up a challenge of making an efficient electric 'chulha' (stove), which would enable cooking through the use of electricity.

At the ONGC function to mark the launch of the SAUBHAGYA Yojana, Modi said: "This innovation would, in one stroke, significantly impact the nation's dependence on imported fuel."

"While the world is working towards electric cars, in India, in addition to electric cars, electric stoves would go a long way in meeting the needs of the people," he said.

Modi also asked the ONGC to invite start-ups and youth to innovate in this field.

