Modi arrives in Nepal

Kathmandu, May 11 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nepal on Friday on his two-day official visit.

He landed in Janakpur where he was received by Defence Minister Ishwor Pokhrel, Chief Minister of Province-2 Lal Babu Raut, and other senior Nepal government officials.

Three helipads were constructed at the Janakpur Airport for the landing of Modi's helicopter.

Thousands of people from Nepal and India have gathered in Janakpur to see Modi where he would be addressing the public after a civic reception.

Prime Minister K.P. Oli has also reached Janakpur. He will receive Modi at the Ram Janaki temple.

Modi would be offering special prayers at the temple, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to do so with "khodasopachar" rituals.

This is Modi's third tour to Nepal.

