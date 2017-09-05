Modi arrives in Myanmar

Nay Pyi Taw, Sep 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived here on a three-day visit to Myanmar from China, where he had gone to attend the 9th BRICS Summit.

This is Modi's first bilateral visit to Myanmar. He had earlier come here in 2014 to attend the Asean-India Summit.

Later on Tuesday, he will call on Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw at whose invitation he has come.

On Wednesday, Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is also the country's Foreign Minister and Minister of President's Office, following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed.

Both Kyaw and Nobel peace laureate Suu Kyi visited India last year after the National League for Democracy assumed power in the country.

During the course of the visit, Modi will also visit Bagan, a heritage city where the Archaeological Survey of India is involved in the restoration work of a temple and some pagodas, and Yangon, where he will interact with members of the Indian community.

