Modi arrives in Japan

Tokyo, Oct 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here late on Saturday to hold the annual India-Japan bilateral summit with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

"PM @narendramodi arrives in #Tokyo to a warm welcome for his 5th Annual Summit with @AbeShinzo. Japan is one of the few countries that India has this mechanism of annual summits, reflecting the extraordinary depth of our engagement," Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

This is Modi's third visit to Japan for the summit and will be his 12th meeting with Abe since 2014.

Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and in the defence and security sector, and leveraging Japanese capabilities for India's development initiatives will be the highlights of the agenda in the summit which will be held on Monday.

India is the only country with which Japan holds annual bilateral summits while India has a similar arrangement with Russia too.

