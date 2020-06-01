Modi 2.0: Has Press Freedom Shrunk in the Last One Year?

One year ago, the Narendra Modi-led BJP registered a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha elections to return to power at the Centre. One year hence, as India battles the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Modi is yet to address a press conference, making him perhaps the only PM not to do so. But there is more when it comes to the friction between this government and the news media.

‘Attacks On Journalists Escalated Since BJP Came to Power’

According to 'Getting Away with Murder’ - a study by Free Speech Collective, 198 serious attacks on journalists have been documented in the period between 2014-19, including 36 in 2019 alone. The study also states that there has not been a single conviction in attacks on journalists in India, targeted for their investigative work.

Qazi Shibli, a south Kashmir-based Journalist and editor says, “In India, since the BJP has come to power, we have seen an escalation in attacks against journalists.” Shibli was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after he reported a leaked government document on additional troop buildup in Kashmir before the revocation of Article 370. He was lodged in a Bareilly Jail for nine months before being released on 25 April.

"“The legitimacy of stories by reporters have been challenged by prominent people including politicians and it has always been followed by violence. It’s like Shujaat Bukhari left his home half an hour before Iftaar with his family preparing for the meal and, the next moment, you know, his dead body reached home.”" - Qazi Shibli, Editor, KashmiriyatJournalism in Times Of COVID-19

Journalists across the world are risking their lives to gather news and information during the COVID crisis. However, in India since 25 March, when the nationwide lockdown was announced, police and authorities have questioned, filed cases or arrested at least 10 journalists for reports critical of the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Interestingly, this trend isn't just limited to states under the BJP government. Cases have been filed against journalists by the Congress government in Chattisgarh, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress government in Maharashtra.

In a particularly brazen case of crackdown on media freedom in Gujarat, Dhaval Patel, editor of a news website, was booked under sedition for suggesting that the BJP is contemplating a change of leadership in the state.

The Wire, co-founding editor, MK Venu says that cases of assault on media freedom have come to light from various parts of the country despite media activities being declared as essential services during the lockdown.

"“Although journalism and media activities have been declared essential services during the lockdown period, a number of cases of assault on media freedom have come to fore. The Wire itself has come under attack. Two FIRs have been filed by the UP administration against the Co-founding Editor of The Wire, Siddharth Varadarajan for very routine reporting of facts." - MK Venu, Editor - The Wire

The Wire's founding editor, Siddharth Varadarajan was served a notice to appear in court by the UP Police on charges of making 'disreputable' comments against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This, after Varadarajan misquoted the chief minister and issued a clarification later.

Falling Press Freedom Rankings

India ranked 142 out of 180 countries on the Global Press Freedom Index released on 21 April by Reporters Without Borders. The report attributed India’s rankings to “increased pressure on the media to toe the Hindu nationalist government’s line.”

According to the report, “There have been constant press freedom violations in India, including police violence against journalists, ambushes by political activists, and reprisals instigated by criminal groups or corrupt local officials.”

“Well, it's very clear that the Modi government has expressed open disdain or almost a contempt for the freedom of press and for the functions of press. So it's no surprise to me at all that our rankings as far as freedom of press is concerned, continue to deteriorate,” says well-known author and journalist, Aatish Taseer.

"“One by one, they find a tailor-made solution to either cow you into silence or effectively put you out of business. You have a government that consistently seem to deny the role of press scrutiny as an important pillar of democracy.”" - Aatish Taseer, Author & Journalist

Story continues