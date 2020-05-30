1 Yr of Modi 2.0: In Letter to India, PM Discusses Migrants, COVID

Looking back on one year into the second term of the NDA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drafted a letter to the people India on 30 May, 2020.

In his letter, PM Modi addressed the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on India, especially migrant workers who have been forced to walk thousands of kilometres back home due to inadequate arrangements made by the Centre and State governments.

"“In this crisis, no one can claim that nobody has been put to trouble or inconvenience. Our workers, migrant brother and sister labourers, those working in small industries, cart pushers and vendors, our shopkeeper brothers and sisters and those having small businesses have suffered immensely. We all are working together in an attempt to sort out their problems.”" - PM Narendra Modi in a letter

One must ensure that inconveniences do not devolve into disasters, he further cautioned. Comparing India’s strategy in dealing with the pandemic, PM Modi stated that people of India have proven that our collective capability and capacity are unprecedented in comparison with other more resourceful and prosperous countries.

"“On the one hand, there are countries with massive economies and most modern health services, and on the other, there is India with its huge population and so many challenges. Many people had expressed their apprehensions that when corona would attack India, the country itself would become a trouble for the world. Today, all countrymen have changed the way they look at India.”" - PM Narendra Modi in a letter

Focusing on the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India campaign, PM Modi stated that the economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore is a big step towards ushering in a new trend.

“This campaign will usher in a new trend of opportunities for every countryman – our farmers, workers and labourers, medium enterprises and the youth associated with startups. India will reduce its dependence on imports with the sweat of its citizens, with their hard work and skills, thus becoming self-dependent.”

One Year of NDA 2.0: A Recap

Listing out the achievements of the NDA government between 2014 and 2019, PM Modi recounted that his government has raised the dignity of the poor by opening bank accounts, making free cooking gas and electricity available and building toilets.

Furthermore, government also conducted surgical strikes across the border, worked on one-rank-one-pension, GST and fulfilled decades old demands involving procurement of crops under MSP for farmers, he added.

Listing out the important decisions taken by his government, PM Modi wrote,

“Whether it was the topic of Article 370 for national unity and integrity, or the happy outcome of age-old conflict over the Ram temple construction, or the factor disrupting the modern social system, the 'triple talaq' or the symbol of India's compassion, the citizenship law – all these achievements you remember.”

“Priority Has been to Empower Poor, Farmers, Women, Youth”

Stating that his government’s priority has been to empower the poor, farmers, women and the youth of the country, PM Modi wrote that today, each farmer has been covered under the PM Kisan Samman. In the last one year, under this scheme, over Rs 72,000 crore have been deposited in the bank accounts of more than 9.5 crore farmers, he claimed.

“For the first time in the nation's history, the government has decided to offer the facility of Rs 3,000 monthly pension for farmers, farm labourers, small shopkeepers and workers belonging to the unorganized sector after the age of 60 years,” he added.

Stating that the government has formed a separate department to increase facilities provided to fishermen, the Prime Minister added that the government has decided to constitute a National Traders Board for timely resolution of issues concerning business enterprises.

Women’s self help groups too have received financial assistance, he claimed.

"“About 7 crore sisters associated with self-help groups have been given more financial assistance. Recently, the loan amount available without guarantee for self-help groups has been doubled to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh.”" - PM Narendra Modi in a letter

