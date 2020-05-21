Modi 2.0 Could Be Tougher – Quagmire of Bureaucracy Needs to End

This has been a tumultuous period for the whole of humankind, and has shaken up all the nations. All assumptions have been blown away. COVID-19, which some have controversially called the ‘Wuhan virus’, has turned our world topsy-turvy, and also PM Modi’s plans – the prime minister had begun his second consecutive term at a pace that had surprised many, including his foes. He was clearly a leader in a hurry.

Modi 1.0 was all about reaching out to the bottom rung of society and providing dignity to the poor – that which they had lacked during 70 years of independence. Every step PM Modi took proved to be a boon when the coronavirus outbreak happened. In the first term, it was also about putting India on the world map as a global player.

The quick stitching- together of the International Solar Alliance was a masterful response to the global warming lobby that has been trying to make developing economies pay for the sins of high-consumption developed economies. Modi ji created multi-lateral relationships with countries who were adversaries otherwise.

He could stitch together alliances, with countries who were foes, and with whom India never dared to deal simultaneously, dropping Cold War doctrines. He got defence deals going after nearly 10 years of near-lockdown of arms procurement. He assured the world community that India meant business. Modi 2.0 kept up the pace of foreign policy.

Bold Steps But Poor Communication

Modi 2.0 began by setting India’s narrative right, so far held hostage by the faux secular lobby. The boldest decision was nullifying Article 370 and scrapping Jammu & Kashmir’s special status, and the highly-discriminatory Article 35A. This approach dared to take an entirely different path from that dictated by the timid politics of 70 years. It delivered justice to the people outside the Kashmir Valley who were deprived of it due to games played by the Valley politicians. Every tactic of Pakistan was foiled aggressively. The Ram mandir issue, festering for years, was also finally settled through the courts. PM Modi did not bow to pressure from various lobbies to take the legislative route. It was a good beginning.

The enactment of the CAA, an unfinished agenda of Partition, was a bold step. Though the numbers were small, it sent out a strong message to the world – and particularly our neighbours – that it stood by its former citizens who were persecuted for being non-Muslims in Islamic countries. The readiness to implement the NPR showed that the BJP was ready to take up the issue of illegal immigrants, trying to dictate Indian politics head on, though it was clear that it could be politically suicidal. For Modi, the nation came first.

Unfortunately, due to the poor communication of the government and the ruling party, the Left-Islamist axis was able to create a cacophony – of Indian Muslims being deprived of their rights globally – though it was as clear as daylight that the CAA was not against any Indian community.

The other pain was the lopsided approach to taxation and the simplification of the tax regime. Tax concessions to huge corporates is not the issue. But nearly zero benefits to the MSME segment, who create more wealth and employment than corporates, was demotivating. The government had come out of a complex and accelerated implementation of the GST successfully, but attention to simplifying the lives of smaller businesses, who were pulled into GST due to the change in tax regime, was too minuscule. But overall, the momentum was still with the Modi government.

And then the coronavirus struck. His timely bold action endeared him to the people. His ability to get cooperation from the ordinary citizens, ably supported by voluntary organisations across India, made the world sit up and watch with envy – a comparatively better fight than most of the countries globally. After initial politically-induced hiccups, PM Modi was able to bring most of the states on board for a unified national effort against an impossible adversary. It was the true sense of federalism at work.

Though I support Modi ji most of the times, I also note with dismay the inability to put a financial impetus together in time, which has again shown itself to be the Achilles’ Heel of this government. While his delivery to the bottom of the pyramid through the direct benefit transfers (DBT) has worked wonders, the revenue-generating population has been left to fend for itself. The financial package 1.0 promised more and delivered less. The migrant problem is partially due to the lack of timely policy for industries and businesses.

Story continues