Modi 2.0.1: How Civil Society Hit the Streets Against NDA Govt

A new generation of student leaders, the bold participation of Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, the dadis and nanis of Shaheen Bagh and several other instances. The first year of PM Modi's second term has seen widespread protests across India.

While the students have been the heart of the protest, with several emerging as activists and leaders in their own right, intellectuals and civil activists been intrinsic to the the movement as well.

While the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 has put a pause on these protests, let's take a look at some of these civil society activists who raised their voice against the PM Narendra Modi-led central government. Some of them have come under the scanner by Delhi police who has arrested them in the NE Delhi riots case.

The Women of Shaheen Bagh

Standing tall to defend their identities and survival the women at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protests have become an iconic symbol of protest against the PM Modi government.

The protests started on 15 December 2019 as a response to the police intervention inside the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia as well as the passing of the CAA on 11 December. Ever since a group of women went on an indefinite protest to demand scrapping of the new citizenship law.

The crowd swelled over the weeks, however the female-driven nature of these protests did not end. The grandmothers of Shaheen Bagh took centre stage soon enough. Explaining their concerns regarding the CAA, they've explained how they do not have the papers one needs to prove their citizenship. Fearing this, they are worried about not only themselves but also of the offspring they've brought into this world.

They've pushed television channels who generally have studio debates, to either come down to Shaheen Bagh or to bring these grandmothers to their studios. Either way, there is no way one can talk about the anti-CAA protest agitation and not speak of the Shaheen Bagh protests.

United Against Hate

Speaking in Parliament on the Delhi violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “United Against Hate – the name sounds so pious but look what they advocated. They said, ‘(Donald) Trump is about to come, we should block the streets’”.

UAH started as a citizen's campaign in July 2017 in response to the series of lynchings that had taken place around that time. Led by Nadeem Khan, Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi, UAH would regularly organise protests to raise their voice against the spate of lynchings.

