In modern world, technology and money will influence geopolitics: Ajit Doval

While addressing at 41st DRDO Directors Conference at DRDO (Defence Research and Development Org) Bhawan in Delhi on October 15 NSA (National Security Advisor) Ajit Doval said that in modern world technology and money will influence geopolitics. "Armies that were better equipped always called the shots and decided the destiny of mankind. They were always the one which had higher technologies. India's own historical experience on this has been sad, we were the runner-up. There is no trophy for the runner up. Either you're better than your adversaries or you're not there at all. In modern world, technology and money are two things which will influence geopolitics. Who'll win, will depend upon who has preponderance over their adversaries on these two. Of the two, technology is more important"