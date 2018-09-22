Modern weapons are the need of every force: Army Chief

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that modern weapons are the need of every force. Bipin Rawat said, "We continuously need modern weapons. There is a limit till which we can use a particular weapon, and as new technologies come, we also want them to be included in our forces. So buying of weapons continues." While commenting on the outdated Rafale jets that India imported from France, the Army Chief added, "But I don't agree that it reduces our spirit. It's not that we don't have some other option. I don't want to talk specifically about Rafale, but modern weapons are the need of every force. The delay in the composition is not good for the forces."