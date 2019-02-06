'Modern Family' to wrap up with 11th season

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) Popular comedy show "Modern Family" has been renewed for the 11th season, which will be its final one.

The 20th Century Fox Television series has been an anchor of ABC's primetime schedule since its premiere in 2009.

Network ABC on Tuesday made the announcement on the final season, reports variety.com.

Created by Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, the domestic comedy revolves around an extended family. It won five consecutive Emmy Awards for Best Comedy series from 2010 to 2014.

"Modern Family" has seen its audience decline in recent season but it consistently ranks among ABC's top five scripted series.

"Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment.

"In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss," added Burke.

Lloyd added: "For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment; we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of 'Modern Family'."

To this, Levitan added: "Even after 10 years together, we realised there are still some things our writers don't yet know about each other's sex lives."

"Modern Family" has been credited as groundbreaking for primetime in its portrayal of a gay couple - Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Mitchell and Eric Stonestreet's Cameron - as stable, loving and parents of a girl.

It also examined the concerns of blended families -- as represented by Ed O'Neill's Jay, Sofia Vergara's Gloria and Rico Rodriguez's Manny -- and the trials and tribulations of a traditional family with three children, represented by Ty Burrell's Phil, Julie Bowen's Claire and siblings Haley, Alex and Luke played by Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, respectively.

The show is aired in India on Star World.

