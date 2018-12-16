Modern Coach Factory shining under PM Modi's guidance: Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives to boost manufacturing in Modern Coach Factory. "The factory became a world class facility under PM Modi's guidance and his Make in India initiative has resulted in production of 900 coaches in matter of months in 2018", said Minister Goyal. PM Modi flagged off the 900th coach and Humsafar Rake of Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli today.